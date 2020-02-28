Ayodhya Parv begins in Delhi

The second edition of mega Ayodhya Parv was inaugurated in the national capital on February 28 in presence of eminent dignitaries including Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ramayana scholar Vijay Kaushal, Dattatreya Hosabale, Sah-Sarakaryavaah of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman, IGNCA.

A major exhibition showcasing 150 sites around the holy temple town was also inaugurated by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Narendra Singh Tomar at the Janpath lawns of the IGNCA.

The grand inaugural ceremony commenced with the lamp lighting ritual followed by the unveiling of a book

'Aho Ayodhya' authored by Rajendra Kumar Pandey, Umesh Singh and Vishal Gupta.

"It's a great initiative that we are

conducting this 'Ayodhya Parv' to remember Lord Ram and his significance in the historical, cultural and spiritual evolution of our great civilization. Ayodhya has seen patronage of many great rulers, who all have contributed immensely towards the making of what we know as India,"said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

The festival is being held at a time when the preparations gaining momentum for construction of a grand Ram temple after the Supreme Court's recent landmark decision. Through this cultural extravaganza people will experience the real essence of the place.

"Ayodhya is a holi city. The place has been disputed for a long time but it's a matter of immense happiness that we are now celebrating Ayodhya Parv in our national capital when all hurdles for making of grand Ram temple have been removed in agreeable manner. Ayodhya has emerged as undisputed centre of cultural, historical and religious importance," said Dattatreya Hosabale.

The festival also has series of performances from artists include singer Malini Awasthi, Kathak Dancer Anu Sinha and presentations from Awadhi folk dancers and singers.

The event hosts a series of seminars and discussions on various aspects of Ayodhya and its relevance including a discourse on Ramrajya philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and an inter-college debate by the students.