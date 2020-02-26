Artistic and entrepreneurial life of Kolkata comes together

CalBunka, one of its kind event organised in Kolkata, brings together a flea market, music, activities, MMA, storytelling sessions, a gaming zone and an outdoor festive vibe in the city. Hosted together by The Stadel and Smoke Inc, the event is back for its 8th edition. The two-day celebration will be held on February 29 and March 1 at the lawns of The Stadel.



On February 29, the event will start at 5 pm and will go on till 2 am, whereas on March 1, it will be held from 12 pm – 12 am.

Launched in 2017, CalBunka is Calcutta's first night market and music scene.

CalBunka epitomises the creativity, spirit and energy of Calcutta. It brings together the artistic and entrepreneurial life force of the city.

Across the two days, there will be cultural performances, a flea market and activities, of which the flea market is one of CalBunka's key elements.

The Stadel takes great pride in their curation and works tirelessly to bring together home-based chefs, local artists and homegrown brands across sectors like beauty, fashion, jewellery, food and lifestyle.

Last year, the market hosted stalls from local food companies, home chefs, designers, artists, fashion brands, jewellery artists and more. It was a space rife with energy and good vibes through and through.

Music is an equally essential element at CalBunka. The Stadel hosts local artists and brings in musicians from other parts of the country. This year, Hindi qlternate rock band from Amravati 'Qirdaar' and indie band 'As we keep searching' will enthrall the audience, after which there will be an open platform and groovy music for the audience till closing. On March 1, the headliners will be Sahana Bajpaie and Underground Authority. Apart from them, there will be an open mic in the afternoon with local singer songwriters; Sunday Suspense Live, a live storytelling session by Mirchi Deep; and a host of other performers from the city.

On February 29, the hotel is hosting an India vs Bangladesh tournament and on Sunday there will be 9 fights – the main one being between Ishan Das (#7th ranked Pro Mens Flyweight in Asia South) and Bon Jovi.

The last edition held in January 2018 saw close to 3,500 attendees over two days. This year, the hotel is targeting more than 4000

people.