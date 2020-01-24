Art for one, art for all

Five Million Incidents, a year-long project conceived by Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, in collaboration with Raqs Media Collective, will host more than 40 young artists across India to showcase their unique artwork and skills. It is an experience of a multitude of practices, voices, simultaneously which expands our notion of art as an extension of the everyday experiences of life. Participating artists include Srinivas Kuruganti, Nirali Lal, Joshua Muyiwa, Deepa Jayaraman among others.

When: January 27

Timings: 10:00 am – 07:00pm except Sunday and Public Holidays

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, New Delhi & Kolkata