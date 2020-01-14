Art for Autism

National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi organised a workshop with autistic children at NGMA as pilot project for Autism Awareness week on January 12, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 3.30 pm.



The National Gallery of Modern Art is proposed to hold an awareness week for the Autism from April 2-8, 2020 starting on World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) as declared by The United Nations.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a spectrum that includes individuals with profound mental retardation and little or no speech or communication compared to more verbal, functionally able children. It is a neurodevelopmental syndrome that is defined by deficits in social reciprocity and communication, and by unusual restricted, repetitive behaviours.

Around 15 Autistic children age group 5 to 15 along with their parents attended the workshop and for the first time they worked in an homogeneous group and really expressed and enjoyed themselves. Some of their artworks were also displayed for few hours.

The Director General, NGMA had invited their views (Parents/NGO and participants) on Role of NGMA towards awareness generation and supporting the children with autism in various ways.

A feedback as well as discussion session was also held and many fruitful suggestions regarding the upcoming awareness week to be held at NGMA were placed by the parents.

Parents were pleased to participate in the event and congratulated DG, NGMA and his team for taken such initiative for this very special cause.

NGMA is looking forward the upcoming Autism Awareness Week in a big way where many activities. This pilot project was supported by NGO Ganga Seva Sansthan and special art educators from Art and Soul.

On this occasion while addressing parents, DG, NGMA said, "This is just a beginning of a long journey towards awareness generation and sensitization on this subject. I am hoping the continuity of such workshops and strong relation between NGMA and you all."