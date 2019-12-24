Art at its best

India Habitat Centre (IHC) is organising a group show of paintings, 'Panache', from December 26-30. The show will be inaugurated on December 26, by Kunwar Vikram Singh, an internationally renowned author on security management and chairman of Piloo Mody Foundation and CAPSI at Open Palm Court Gallery, IHC. The show curated by Manjeet Kaur include multiple participants namely Sarnjeet Singh, Sudha Adarsh, Sunil Chopra, Sonal Jain, Anita Saint and among others. It will be open for public from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm everyday.