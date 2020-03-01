Arindam Sil to direct a thriller
Arindam Sil is joining hands with Arijit Biswas of Andhadhun and Badlapur fame, for an upcoming Bengali thriller. The story has been developed by Arindam Sil and Arijit Biswas along with the screenplay and
dialogues. The shooting is all set to begin by mid April 2020 and will be shot in Bolpur, Kolkata and Kurseong.
"This genre has not been experimented in Bengali film industry yet and it is my tribute to the great director Quentin Jerome Tarantino. The story revolves around a woman, who has got up from coma and had been dreaming of something, which later becomes her quest for reality, in finding her true self," said director Arindam Sil.
A tribute to womanhood after Sil's Khela Jokhon and Mitin Mashi, this is Sil's 12th film and 3rd collaboration with the Camilia Group.
The cast and crew includes, Mimi Chakraborty, Parambrata Chatterjee, Indrashis Roy, Ridhima Ghosh, Harsh Chaya, June Maliah, Joydeep Kundu Ashim Rai Chowdhury to name a few. There is Shubhankar Dhar in camera, Bickram Ghosh in music and Sanklap Bhowmik as a editor.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Fear factor: Victim boy refuses to visit hospital in Shiv...1 March 2020 6:17 PM GMT
Some signs of normalcy in riot-hit areas1 March 2020 6:17 PM GMT
In Shiv Vihar, families return to their houses after almost...1 March 2020 6:16 PM GMT
Relief aid groups come to rescue of people in N-East Delhi1 March 2020 6:15 PM GMT
TMC leaders expect roadmap for civic polls in meet with...1 March 2020 6:15 PM GMT