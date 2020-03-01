Arindam Sil to direct a thriller 

Arindam Sil is joining hands with Arijit Biswas of Andhadhun and Badlapur fame, for an upcoming Bengali thriller. The story has been developed by Arindam Sil and Arijit Biswas along with the screenplay and



dialogues. The shooting is all set to begin by mid April 2020 and will be shot in Bolpur, Kolkata and Kurseong.

"This genre has not been experimented in Bengali film industry yet and it is my tribute to the great director Quentin Jerome Tarantino. The story revolves around a woman, who has got up from coma and had been dreaming of something, which later becomes her quest for reality, in finding her true self," said director Arindam Sil.

A tribute to womanhood after Sil's Khela Jokhon and Mitin Mashi, this is Sil's 12th film and 3rd collaboration with the Camilia Group.

The cast and crew includes, Mimi Chakraborty, Parambrata Chatterjee, Indrashis Roy, Ridhima Ghosh, Harsh Chaya, June Maliah, Joydeep Kundu Ashim Rai Chowdhury to name a few. There is Shubhankar Dhar in camera, Bickram Ghosh in music and Sanklap Bhowmik as a editor.