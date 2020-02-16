Anugoonj 2020: IP's 21st cultural fest starts
Noted film producer and director Anil Sharma to inaugurate the function on February 17, 2020
IP University is going to organise its 21th annual cultural festival 'Anugoonj – 2020' from February 17 to 19, 2020 at the main sports ground of its Dwarka campus. Anil Sharma, the noted film producer and director of the film Gadar is the chief guest of the occasion and will inaugurate the function on February 17. The Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Mahesh Verma will preside over the function.
The three-day cultural conclave is loaded with a numbers of star performances like Kavi Sammelan led by renowned Hindi poet Ashok Chakaradhar on the evening of February 17; band performance by Sankraman Band and Punjabi Night by famous Punjabi singer Guri in the evening of February 18 and star night by famous play back singer Benny Dayal on the concluding day of the event.
The special attraction of this year's 'Anugoonj' will be the 'Talent Hunt' programme for students of special needs of the University, which is scheduled for February 19.
Around 40 different programmes like battle of bands, street play, folk dance, DJ session, choreography, musical play, classical dance, Mr and Mrs Anugoonj, talent show, nach baliye, mono acting etc are being organised during all three days of this cultural festival.
