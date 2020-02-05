Another feather in the caps of KIET students

It is a joyous time for the students of Krishna Institute of Engineering and Technology, as their



E cell team secured All India Rank 2 and won INR 1.5 Lac cash prize among 760 colleges across the country in National Entrepreneurship Challenge held at lIT Bombay on February 2, 2020.

National Entrepreneurship Challenge (NEC) is IIT Bombay's venture, which aims at fostering entrepreneurial spirit and ensure holistic development of the students throughout the nation- Advance track of the NEC is meant to take entrepreneurial ventures to unimaginable heights and hence create an ecosystem that can be beneficial for like-minded individuals. During the NEC, three events were conducted – Mine Field, Lava Con and Beat the Clock.

Team e-Cell,KIET Ghaziabad was able to feed the entrepreneurial hunger in their institution effectively, and hence ace the Advance leader board of the National Entrepreneurship Challenge by conducting various events, workshops and interactive sessions, and also by performing on various national level tasks.

Under the able mentorship of Satendra Kumar, General Manager –Technology Business Incubator and Dean of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at KIET Group of Institutions, Director and Joint Director of the Institute, team e-Cell, KIET Ghaziabad has been able to turn their 6 months' worth of hard work into a fruitful result. The team has secured All India Rank 2nd in IIT Bombay's National Entrepreneurship Challenge, 2020, which saw them competing with over 700 teams.

The winning team comprised of ten illustrious students of the esteemed institution.