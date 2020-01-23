Annual Dover Lane Music Conference
Janab Firhad Hakim, Mayor, Kolkata, giving Sangeet Samman Award to Ustad Aashis Khan in the presence of Debasish Kumar, Mayor-In-Council, Sanjay Budhia, MD, PATTON and A K Chandra, MD, P C Chandra Group at 68th session of Annual Dover Lane Music Conference
