Announcing the Mr and Ms of Anugoonj 2020

Sarthak of IITM and Aanchal Gautam of USCT have been finally adjudged as Mr and Ms Anugoonj 2020 after so many rounds at the 21th annual cultural festival of the IP University.



IP University organised

'Anugoonj 2020' from February 17 to 19 at the main sports ground of its Dwarka campus. The Vice Chancellor of the University

Profesor Mahesh Verma presided over the function.

This three days cultural conclave of the University was loaded with a number of star performances like a grand Kavi Sammelan led by renowned Hindi poet Ashok Chakaradhar, band performance by Sankraman band and Punjabi Night by famous Punjabi singer Guri and star night by famous play back singer Benny Dayal on the concluding day of the event.

The special attraction of this year's Anugoonj was 'Talent Hunt' programme for students of special needs of the University. Around 40 different programmes like battle of bands, street play, folk dance, DJ session, choreography, musical play, classical dance, Mr. and Mrs. Anugoonj, talent show, nach baliye, mono acting etc were organised during all three days of this cultural festival of the University.