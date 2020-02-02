Anjan Modak's powerful paintings on the 'common man' at IAF

Over 25 art pieces by Anjan Modak, an upcoming artist from Kolkata, were part of an important exhibition at the India Art Fair 2020 in the national capital. Showcasing the plight of the common man, he depicts the complex contrast between the rural and urban life.

"I live on rent. Every eleven months, I need to pack up my bags and shift base. In this painting, I am showing how my world is constantly on the move – clothes, utensils, furniture. Under my feet, is a broken piece of concrete debris floor," Modak says about his painting 'Change of Habitat'.

In another painting titled 'Safari', he explores the uncertain future of a family of construction workers.

Born in Kolkata, Anjan is among a new generation of artists exploring narrative subjectivity and the dramatic embodiment of the human figure. He is adept at creating a space where he induces the viewer to immerse in a kaleidoscopic temporal flux.

The pressures of social situations and the celebration of "Man" who tries to emerge from these mounting engagements have drawn the artist to reflect these concerns. His works are in the collection of many private collections in India and abroad.