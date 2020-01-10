An ode to 16th century musicians

The capital witnessed one of the largest gatherings of Indian classical music lovers at the 19th edition of Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav. The four-day musical festival, dedicated to the 16th century musicians saw performances by leading exponents of Indian classical music – Carnatic and Hindustani, classical dance performances, folk performances and much more.



The first day featured performance by maestros of Hindustani classical music like Ustad Ashish Khan on Sarood with Pandit Bickram Ghosh on Tabla, Parveen Sultana and Grammy award winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt with Pandit Salil Bhatt and Manganiyars from Rajasthan.

Event started with the much awaited musical concert by Ustad Ashish Khan on Sarood with Pandit Bickram Ghosh on Tabla. Ustad Ashish Khan began the performance in Raag Jhinjhoti and Raag Maanj Khamaj. With his perfection, he proved why, till now, he is unparalleled in his arena.

Second performance was given by the legendary Begum Parveen Sultana. She performed a Bhajan Kaun Gali Gaye Shyam in Raag Puriya Dhanashree and later sang the famous song Hame Tum se Pyar kitna in Raag Hans Dhoni on the request of audience.

Evening's last performance was given by Grammy award winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt in collaboration with Pandit Salili Bhatt and Manganiyarsom from Rajasthan.

A crowd of music lovers was enthralled by the melodious notes emanating from his mohan veena.

For the majority it was their first introduction to the beauty and depth of Indian classical music. Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt started his performance by playing his own raag Vishwaranjani and after that performed on Jhilmil Barse, Padhro Mare Desh, Dama Dam Mast Kalander aur Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo.

Towards the end of the concert he performed Matram on the request of audience.

The mahostsav will go on at Modern School, Barakhambha Road, New Delhi until January 12, 2020.