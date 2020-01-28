An evening of Ghazals
Gazal maestro Padamshree Pankaj Udhas captivated the Delhi audience with his phenomenal live performance at an event 'Jazbaa – Dilon ko Dilon se Jodane ka'. The event was held at Sirifort auditorium
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Ready to sit with PM but revoke CAA and NRC first, says...28 Jan 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Kejriwal & Shah spar over schools; BJP MP Parvesh Verma...28 Jan 2020 6:22 PM GMT
2002 Sardarpura riots: SC grants bail to 15 convicts28 Jan 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar, handed over to Delhi...28 Jan 2020 6:21 PM GMT
CRPF carries out vigilance check of its over 3 lakh...28 Jan 2020 6:20 PM GMT