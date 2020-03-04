An evening of classical music and dance

Kalahetu is presenting 'SABRANG 2020' in effort to propagate tutelage and promulgate art and culture. The event is organised in the loving memory of Pandit Acchan Maharaj, Father of Pandit Birju Maharaj, and in remembrance of Shobha Verma, mother of legendary Kathak dancer Kalpana Verma.

The event will be held on March 11 at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi from 6:30 pm onwards.

The evening will witness Kathak performance by Saurav Mishra and Gaurav Mishra of Banaras Gharana accompanied by Pandit Shubh

Maharaj of Benaras on table and Pandit Deepak Maharaj and Ragini Maharaj of Lucknow Gharana accompanied by Ustad Akram Khan on tabla and Jai Dadheechi on Vocals.

Hindustani classical Music Vocal quartet by young stalwarts and the cream of Delhi Gharana featuring Ustad Tanveer Ahmed Khan, Ustad Imran Khan, Fareed Hassan and Mehboob

Hussain accompanied by Azhar Shakeel on Violin Recital and Shahbaaz Khan on Tabla.

Kalahetu as the syntax signifies stands 'For Art'. It's a body dedicated to the propagation of art, tapping up all the multi-dimensional aspects of Indian culture, enveloping promotion, production, research and publication, teaching and academics. Finally consecrating its efforts to organising shows with a difference ie by connecting its efforts to social problems like education, health & hygiene, all so important in a social setup full of neglect and superstition even after 50 years of independence.

Its has always tried to work with a focus to identify and merge its efforts with issues related with social problems.