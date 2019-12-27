Be part of 'an evening of bhajans' by Ravi Joshi, a disciple of Pandit Nalin Dholakia, Pandit Mukul Shivputra and Pandit Madhup Mudgal. The event will be held at CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, on January 4, 6:30 pm onwards. Joshi, who comes from Nanital, will be accompanied by Shambhunath Bhattacharya (tabla); Guru Bhej Singh (tabla); Chetan Nigam (harmonium); and Anurodh Jain (side rhythm)

The event is being organised in collaboration with Seher