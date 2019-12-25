An evening dedicated to Ghazals

Enjoy the melodious rendering, and original compositions of an exceedingly talented and accomplished artiste, Shakeel Ahmed at Rooh-e-Ghazal - an evening of music celebrating the Ghazals of 'ustad shayars'. It will be held on December 27, 2019, at Amaltas Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, 7 pm onwards.



The evening's repertoire has ghazals in various shades and diverse metres by well-known poets, over the ages. The ghazals are from an erstwhile era, and yet they retain a contemporary flavour within the soul of the traditional Ghazal - contemplative, evocative, romantic and above all incorporating a core of spirituality.

The program is a fresh new concept, Ghazal through the age, wherein the performance will highlight the work of poets who were instrumental in shaping the Ghazal in Hindustan, i.e. Wali Dakhani, Sauda, Mir, Iqbal, Sahir Ludhianvi, Kaifi Azmi. Their contribution to shayari is acknowledged by all and yet there are many facets to their poetry which are best experienced through a musical rendition of the Ghazal in its traditional format, a genre that Shakeel Ahmed excels in.

Composed and sung by the exceedingly talented and accomplished Shakeel Ahmed, the ghazals featured are the work of well known and highly regarded poets. The freshly composed melody and its lyrics enter one's heart and linger on as a beautiful memory, thus achieving the objective of bringing greater visibility and wider reach to our cultural heritage.

The program is devised to show the public that the beautiful art form of the Ghazal is strongly vibrant and alive in our present times and very relevant in giving voice to the modern youth's emotions and aspirations.

This is one in the series of programs staged by Dr Mridula Satish Tandon, head of NGO SAKSHI and SIET, to showcase and promote Indian literature and music among the general public by providing the public with easy access to excellent performances and high calibre, world-class artists.

Ahmed is a new rising star in ancient tradition of Ghazal Gaayaki. In an era where fusion and new age music dominate, Ahmed is the rare performer who continues to enthrall the audience with his impeccably rendered traditional 'gaayaki'.