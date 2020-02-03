Amarrass Nights returns with folksy charisma of Morchang

After a mystic opening in January, Amarrass Records and Amarrass Society hosted the second edition of Amarrass Nights at Delhi's green lung – Bagh-e-Azeem, Sunder Nursery on Saturday evening. Following up with the grand success of the first Amarrass Nights, the second edition featured the living legend and National award winner Lakha Khan and accomplished folk group from Rajasthan 'Barmer Boys'.



Morchang, one of the oldest instruments known to humankind was showcased at the event. It is used in folk music in Rajasthan and is a wind percussion instrument played with the mouth.

With the moon taking over, and the sun beginning to fade away, Amarrass Nights kick-started with master musician Lakha Khan's sterling performance. Accompanied by his son Dane Khan on Dholak, Lakha Khan with his Sindhi Sarangi presented Krishan Bhagwan's Bhajans and Sufi Kalaams depicting the ancient stories and oral histories of his region. With a robust and melodious voice that perfectly complimenting his 27-string Sindhi Sarangi , Lakha Khan along with his son, performed a mesmerising repertoire, showcasing the richness of the musical traditions of Rajasthan.

The father-son duo performed songs including 'Tera naam rasool e arabi har rang vich vasda', 'Jhini Chadar' and 'Tidiya re Laal'. Lakha Khan while sharing his views on performing in Delhi said,"Performing in Delhi has always been my first love. I have performed in various countries but performing here, speaking our mother tongue and interacting with the audience in Delhi gives us a serene experience and most importantly Delhi feels like home."

The stage was then taken over by Barmer Boys, sustaining the centuries-old musical traditions of the Manganiyars. Dressed in black jackets and colourful turbans, Barmer Boys stormed the stage with their unique sound and instrumental aesthetics.

The trio featuring Manga Khan on vocals, Magda Khan on dholak and percussionist Rais Khan presented an image of the musical fringe that they have occupied during the years through their International tours. Rais Khan played several folk instruments and also beatboxed while playing the Khartal and Morchang leaving the audience craving for more.

Along with Rajasthani folk songs, Barmer Boys also performed popular Hindi songs including Nusrat fateh ali khan's 'Ye jo halka halka' and famous sufi song 'Dama dam mast kalandar' making the audience dance.

The instrument highlighted in the second edition was Morchang. With skills honed over generations, the art of instrument making is in real danger of becoming extinct.

A blacksmith by trade, Mohan Lal Lohar is one of the few remaining master craftsmen to hand forge these instruments made of steel and brass.

Amarrass Records has been working with the Lohar's family to get over 200 of these high-quality hand-crafted instruments into the hands of music lovers across the world.