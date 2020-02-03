All you need to know about pediatric cancer
Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death from disease in childhood. Each year, many children between birth and the age of 18 are diagnosed with cancer. The signs and symptoms of cancer in children could be very nonspecific leading to delayed diagnosis. There are certain red flags that can increase the index of suspicion and can help in making the diagnosis sooner than later. Experts discuss about the top four childhood cancers and the signs and symptoms associated with them.
Acute Leukemia
Leukemia is the most common cancers observed in children. It commonly occurs in children between the ages of 2-4 years.
Symptoms of leukemia
Bone and joint pain, fatigue,
weakness, bleeding
Brain Tumors
Brain tumors and other nervous system tumors are the second most common cancer seen in pediatric age group.
Symptoms of brain tumors
Headaches, dizziness, balance problems, vision, vomiting
Neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma arises from immature nerve cells in infants and young children.
Symptoms of neuroblastoma
Impaired ability to walk, change in eyes, pain in different and various locations of the body, high blood pressure.
Lymphoma
It starts in certain cells of the immune system called lymphocytes. This cancer affects lymph nodes and other lymph tissues
Symptoms of lymphoma
Swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, or groin, weight loss, fever, night sweats,
weakness.
