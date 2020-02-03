All you need to know about pediatric cancer

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death from disease in childhood. Each year, many children between birth and the age of 18 are diagnosed with cancer. The signs and symptoms of cancer in children could be very nonspecific leading to delayed diagnosis. There are certain red flags that can increase the index of suspicion and can help in making the diagnosis sooner than later. Experts discuss about the top four childhood cancers and the signs and symptoms associated with them.

Acute Leukemia

Leukemia is the most common cancers observed in children. It commonly occurs in children between the ages of 2-4 years.

Symptoms of leukemia

Bone and joint pain, fatigue,

weakness, bleeding

Brain Tumors

Brain tumors and other nervous system tumors are the second most common cancer seen in pediatric age group.

Symptoms of brain tumors

Headaches, dizziness, balance problems, vision, vomiting

Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma arises from immature nerve cells in infants and young children.

Symptoms of neuroblastoma

Impaired ability to walk, change in eyes, pain in different and various locations of the body, high blood pressure.

Lymphoma

It starts in certain cells of the immune system called lymphocytes. This cancer affects lymph nodes and other lymph tissues

Symptoms of lymphoma

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, or groin, weight loss, fever, night sweats,

weakness.