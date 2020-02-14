AITA Super Series Junior Tennis Tournament 2020 was attended by Gurbux Singh, Olympian, Indian Hockey Team; Sneha Ghosh Model, Influencer and Youth Mentor; Binod Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Department of Youth Services & Sports; Akhtar Ali, Former National & Davis Cup Coach of India; Sanjay Budhia, MD-Patton and Jaideep Mukherjea, President Calcutta South Club