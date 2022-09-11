Adding the flavour of 90s melody in today's music

Humanity has experienced uncertainty in the recent past and lived on the edge for the past three years. Still, we are striving for peace, harmony and love. 2022 will be marked as the beginning of a new era, like the beautiful dawn after a long, cold night.

To celebrate this joy of freedom, Kausani Ghosh has released a new bilingual song 'Do Naina Mere', in which she expresses her feelings of utmost freedom to travel, freedom to explore new frontiers, freedom to express her compassion while dwelling in the lap of nature and searching for true love.

'Do Naina Mere' is a new rendition of Kausani's teenage Bengali song, which she sang almost 12 years ago when she was a rising artist. She said that she misses the flavour of the 90s melody in today's music.

To revamp her childhood nostalgia, Kausani created this new version, where she made some major changes in melody composition to spice up her song, which will attract today's youth and also introduced new Hindi lyrics written by Abhishek Kundu.

The entire video was captured at Nilgiri Hills, Ooty, Tamil Nadu, showcasing mesmerising scenic views that compliment the music video. She believes this song will spread love among the youth and would encourage them to live and enjoy every moment, thus promoting positivity and happiness in our social life.

The song, available on Kausani Ghosh's official 'YouTube' artist channel, is also streaming on all major platforms. Listeners can follow the link https://youtu.be/7y_SVOoSqyY to enjoy her beautiful music video.