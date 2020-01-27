Adamas university conducts its third annual convocation

Adamas University, Kolkata organised its third Annual Convocation on January 22, 2020. The Convocation ceremony witnessed 243 Under-graduates and 63 Post-graduate students receiving their degrees. In addition, 50 students of the school of pharmaceutical technology received their Diplomas.



The Chief Guest on the occasion was Arjun Malhotra, a successful Indian entrepreneur, industrialist and philanthropist; also the Co-founder of HCL Group, and presently Chairman of Evolko Inc., Santa Clara, USA.

The Guest of Honour was Professor Lallit Anand, the Warren and Towneley Rohsenow Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University, said: "Our mission has been to share the best practices of pedagogy and implement them through hands-on learning. As such, Adamas has traditionally endeavored to invite international leaders on every occasion so that the students benefit from global insights. At our third convocation as well, the two invited guests are international leaders in their respective fields. Thus, Adamas Convocation not only becomes a celebration of the success of our students, but is also an opportunity to honour world leaders of academia and professional fields."

The festivities continue d till the next day, where the university honoured successfully placed students of the current batch as they step into the outside world and put into practice the knowledge and values they have inculcated at Adamas."

The Chancellor also noted the launch of a high-end Centre for Innovation and Incubation to encourage research, patenting, start-ups et al. The Centre is expected to launch several projects with government bodies and private sector in 2020. This centre will be one of its type in Bengal and is having a dedicated space, team, focused areas and expected outcomes. The Chancellor also noted the recent launch of a dedicated School of Media and Communication which in Eastern India is often a department in the universities. The School with separate departments of journalism, entertainment media and communication management has launched two Bachelors and five specialized Masters Courses encompassing all aspects.