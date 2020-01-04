A-to-Z of Instagram in India
Read on to know what your peers are looking out for on Instagram and what’s getting their attention
Hours of screen time mostly on Instagram? The social media site revealed Indias fascinating hobbies, passions, and the interests that have the nation double tapping. Presenting what your peers are looking out for and what's getting their attention.
A: Artists of Instagram
India has a number of Insta-artists who are religiously followed for their unassuming honesty, quick wit and humour.
B: Body positivity
Body positivity and reaffirmation is trending and we love it. Model Liza Golden-Bhojwani speaks about her journey from her early modelling days to accepting her curves.
C: Comedy
Indians have a funny bone which they explore it on the web, as Indian comics have some of the most followed Instagram accounts.
D: Dance
This one is no surprise, Indians love to dance. One of the things that gives actor Tiger Shroff the edge is the dance rehearsal and fitness routines that he posts. Incidentally, it was Shroff who unveiled this list for Instagram being a trend setter himself.
E: Enjoy the little things
Well there are a lot of interesting accounts which post about the little things that make a difference; as opposed to augmented reality which is what most influencers thrive on. Follow
F: Festivals on Instagram
From the upcoming Jaipur Lit Fest to the India Art Fair, Insta-handles of fests and cultural events keep the audience up to date with the latest
G: Green (sustainability)
Indians are focusing on climate change, sustainable eating, sustainable travel and sustainable fashion; anything green is a go! @gretathunberg is a national favourite
H: Handmade (DIY)
From cakes to bikes, you name it and there's a way to make it. The Do It Yourself videos are quite popular on the wire.
I: Indian Weddings
But of course, this is a no brainer! What else could Indian's possible check out more than ideas for their big fat Indian wedding.
J: Jewellery
Diamonds are a girl's best friend and there's no such thing as too much gold.
K: Keep Going
Whether it's inspiration you need to get you through the day, or an endless adventuree how to keep it going is on trend.
L: Love
No introduction needed here either. The search for your soul mate or that perfect quote to romance your partner love is in the air.
M: Mental health
Mental health is not just a popular topic in India, it's a topic that has the world's attention at the moment. Deepika Padukone talks about mental health.
N: New Year resolutions
Well really my resolution is better than yourse originality or commonality is what people are looking for.
O: OOTD
It's an abbreviation for eOutfit of the day.' Everyone from celebrities, to stylists to influencers have used this hashtag.
P: Photography
There are international photographer from the like of National Geographic and Associated Press that one can follow and then there are amateurs. But photography is bang and centre of what Instagram is all about. From nature photography to weddings, fashion, food you name it and there's a handle for it.
Q: Quote of the day
Check out the hundreds of accounts that give motivational quotes to see you through the tough times.
R: Repost
To cool to post and need your friends to upload a picture makes you part of the eRepost Club.'
S: Saree-grammers
The sari not sorry has evolved into the Saree-grammers!
T: Tutorials
Beauty, makeup, fitness, baking, arte the list is endless. If you need a hack on how to get it done in under five minutes, you'll find it here.
U: Urdu poetry
This is a surprise and we can't be more pleased about it. Just the hashtag #urdupoetry alone has over three million posts, so you can just imagine how far the following goes.
V: Vibes
Frankly we are quite over the whole #vibes thing, but if you still like it we can't fault you.
W: Writers of Instagram
There are many writers on Instagram, @karunaezara is appreciated for her social comments, poetry and creativity.
X: XOXO
You knew kissing burns up to 16 calories per smooch, now if we could only tell you how many calories double tapping on Instagram burns!
Y: Yummy
This is a very very generic and large pool of things. From yummy deserts to hot bodies, we can't single out any one particular yummy for you.
Z: Zumba
Zumba videos, outfits, tutorials, classese and on and on we go!
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Environment and classical music4 Jan 2020 1:22 PM GMT
A-to-Z of Instagram in India4 Jan 2020 1:19 PM GMT
Irfan Pathan retires from all forms of cricket4 Jan 2020 1:14 PM GMT
Real Kashmir FC eye win against Mohun Bagan4 Jan 2020 11:34 AM GMT
BJP holds protest in Delhi against attack on Nankana Sahib...4 Jan 2020 11:32 AM GMT