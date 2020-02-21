A technical fest to boost ideas and innovation

A three day technical Fest 'Megalith' will be organised at IIT Kharagpur Campus to promote and encourage ideas and innovation in the field of civil engineering and to present a platform to the civil engineering students to work and interact with several civil engineering aspects. It is the annual technical fest of the Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, under the aegis of the Civil



Engineering Society, IIT Kharagpur and the patronage of the Institution of Civil Engineers (UK), IIT Kharagpur chapter.

The 2020 edition is going to be held from February 28 to March 1.

Since its initiation in 2009, Megalith has conquered a huge success in the field of

engineering and corporate sector. It has grown as largest Civil Engineering technical fest of India as it offers a diverse range of competitions, workshops and guest lectures.

The 2019 edition was a huge success with over 1000 participants from all across the country. The three-day fest had 11 Civil-Engineering based events, along with 2 workshops conducted by MIDAS and Trimble India. There were various guest lectures, fun events and Vaibhav Sethia was there to lighten up the environment.

Megalith do not aim to just put up a fest, the actual vision is to reach every interested student,

professor, personnel from the industry and bring them together, pool their resources to bring up solutions to the most important challenge in India's development – infrastructure.

It focus to create a platform for the students to showcase their

talent in civil engineering and help them in shaping a good career for themselves in this field.