A step towards preserving ecological balance and heritage

Taking forward IndianOil's vision, 'To help enrich the quality of life of the community and preserve ecological balance and heritage through a strong environmental conscience…', the corporation is undertaking several initiatives towards protecting the one-horned rhino, which is categorised 'vulnerable' as per 'Extinction Risk' by WWF.

To spread awareness about protecting the rhinos, the corporation organised talk shows, painting competitions and various other informative campaigns as part of the World Rhino Day programme.

Aiming to spread awareness about the conservation of the dwindling rhino population in our country, IndianOil's West Bengal State Office organised a walkathon on World Rhino Day. On September 22, the walkathon, 'Save the Rhino', started from Belvedere Service Station and terminated inside the Alipore Zoo Rhino enclosure.

The event was flagged off by LKS Chauhan, ED and State Head, WBSO, along with other officials. Among the participants were enthusiastic children, CAs of nearby retail outlets and spontaneously participating onlookers from the locality. The entire team was welcomed by Asish Kumar Samanta, Director of Alipore Zoo, who ushered a warm welcome with words of appreciation for the cause and accompanied the participants to the rhino enclosure. The programme was a vibrant celebration that spread a social message on the importance of the conservation of rhinos.

In September 2021, 'IndianOil' adopted the one-horned rhino as its mascot, 'IndianOil Rhino'. The great Indian one-horned rhino is an exquisite combination of strength, power and agility. Its identity is rooted in its Indianness, making it the perfect storyteller for 'IndianOil'. The rhino is also a critical cog in the ecological chain to which it belongs and its continued well-being is crucial for the sustenance of the ecological chain.

Built on IndianOil's brand positioning as 'Truly Indian', 'IndianOil Rhino' is helping the organisation build a lifelong bond with the billion-plus Indians and herald a new era of customer excellence for the brand.

On World Rhino Day, SM Vaidya, Chairman of 'IndianOil', said, " 'IndianOil' has successfully combined its responsibility towards the environment and ecology with its business offerings, thus meeting the energy needs of millions of people every day across the country. We launched the rhino as our mascot in September last year, which stands tall as IndianOil's commitment to protecting India's biodiversity. We are committed to raising awareness to protect this ecological jewel of India."

As one of the flagship public sector enterprises in India, the corporation recognises the protection of the environment as a core commitment of its business. Recently, 'IndianOil' collaborated with the 'National Tiger Conservation Authority' (NTCA) for the transcontinental relocation of cheetah in its historical range in India. The corporation will contribute Rs 50.22 crores over five years for the project components, including cheetah introduction, habitat management and protection, eco-development, staff training and veterinary healthcare. The first cheetahs, flown in from Namibia, were released in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2022.