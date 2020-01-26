A potpourri of world-class cinema

4th edition of Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival is a rare and rich ensemble of films by directors from around the world. This year, Navrasa Duende plans to screen classics from all over the world including Lawrence of Arabia by David Lean (English); A Separation by Asghar Farhadi (Persian) among others.



These evergreen classics transcend all geographical, cultural and language barriers and foster a universal of their own.

This year's festival focuses on movies that are considered to be milestones of World cinema across the cinematic landscape of the late twentieth and the twenty-first century. The screenings will be held every quarter, covering six films in a span of two days, featuring an ensemble of popular contemporary classics as well as independent filmmaking achievements from all over the world.

The first leg of the film carnival was held on November 16-17, 2019, at the same venue. The line-up for the inaugural screening featured acclaimed classics of the including Apocalypse Now, Tokyo Story, The Marriage of Maria Braun, Charulata, The Passion of Joan of Arc, and Pulp Fiction.

Venue: Sirifort Auditorium, Audi 2: Delhi

Schedule

February 8, 2020 (Saturday)

10:30 am: Lawrence of Arabia directed by David Lean (English)

03:30 pm: A Separation directed by Asghar Farhadi (Persian)

6:45 pm: The Conformist directed by Bernardo Bertolucci (Italian)

February 9, 2020 (Sunday)

10:30 am: A Space Odyssey directed by Stanley Kubrick; (English)

3:00 pm: In the Mood for Love directed by Wong Kar-Wai (Shanghai)

6:00 pm: Le Mepris directed by Jean-Luc Godard (French)

Tickets are available at BookMyShow