A meet to discuss textiles & Crafts

A symposium on 'Emerging Opportunities for Indian Textiles and Crafts' was organised at The Imperial, Janpath, New Delhi, on February 19, 2020.



The symposium was chaired by Smriti Zubin Irani, Textiles and Women and Children Development Minister, Government of India. Ravi Capoor, IAS, Secretary (Textiles), Government of India was the Guest of Honour.

Symposium was attended by Chairman and Executive Directors of all Textile based Export Promotion Councils, Senior Officials from the Ministry of Textiles, Commerce, representatives of the

buying agentsassociation to discuss the business opportunities emerges in view of the present scenario of 'Corona Virus' in China.

On behalf of Indian Handmade Carpet Industry Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC made a presentation on the opportunities and drew the attention of the Ministry towards the problems of industry alongwith the suggestions.

Symposium was also attended by Bodh Raj Malhotra, Gulam Nabi Bhat, Members COA, CEPC, Lalit Goel, Ramesh Verma, Bharat Singh Rathor, RB Singh, Maan Singh Saini, Member-Exporters and Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director, CEPC.

Officials of the Indian Mission in Brussels, Washington also attended the Symposium through video conferencing.

Minister, Secretary and Srofficials present in the Seminar assured for all possible assistance and support to the Indian exporters in the larger interest of the trade and country as a whole.