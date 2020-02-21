A journey to far of places
The Indian Council of Cultural Relations, Kolkata hosted a beautiful photography exhibition by
Atri Bhattacharya, IAS, curated by Dr Kaushik Ghosh, Imaging Scientist (GIS ARPS), organised by Ritu Agarwal, Art Lounge, from February 13 to 16.
It was Atri Bhattacharya's keen observation skills which have been utilised to bring together beautiful images captured by him on his personal journey, from far-off places.
"This has been very special for me as I never imagined my photography being on display. I am very thankful to my team who always backed me up for giving this event a shot, as I am still learning the art of photography which has been a passion since early 2000s," said Atri Bhattacharya.
