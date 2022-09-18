A glimpse into Japan's beauty

The India International Centre (IIC) will organise 'Japan from India's Perspective', an exhibition of a selection of the best photographs taken by Indian visitors to Japan and submitted as part of the past five editions of 'Click! Japan Photo Contest'.

The photographs, which are being displayed as part of ongoing commemorative activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, cover a variety of subjects, including traditional Japanese architecture like temples and shrines, people and landscape. The exhibition will also include a section on the history of Japan and India, along with a screening of short documentaries on Japanese culture, crafts, shrines and temples.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, will be inaugurating the exhibition on September 20, 2022, at 3 pm.

The exhibition will be on view from September 21 to September 30, 2022, from 11 am to 7 pm at IIC's Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex.