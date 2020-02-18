A world-class music festival, Jaipur Jazz and Blues will being held in Jaipur from February 28 to March1 at the Central Park in Jaipur . The three-day festival organised by Seher India in association with UNESCO and Rajasthan Tourism will see performances by musicians from America, Canada, Cuba, Germany and India. With free entry, the festival aims to open a window for Indian music lovers to the joys of jazz.



Seher aims to introduce a set of eclectic groups around the globe in the realm of Jazz and Blues. This is being done as Jazz has its genesis as the music of the oppressed and expression of slavery in the U.S. and came to be known as the voice of resilience and defiance against the oppressors.

Today this genre has far greater relevance with tremendous resonance with the youth of our country.

Seher India has curated an assorted mix of contemporary, fusion, Latin and mainstream Jazz as well as electric, punk and soul-blues on a single platform, making it a destination festival for music lovers.

Sanjeev Bhargava, founder and director of Seher India talked about the vision behind the festival said, "Seher is conceptualising and producing the first-ever Jaipur Jazz and Blues Festival – with the aim of opening the world of Jazz and Blues to Indian jazz aficionados. We are sure that this new festival will be loved and accepted by the audience who will definitely enjoy and get immersed in this music which ties many nations together."

Seher, India's was the one to conceptualize and start the first-ever major scale jazz festival in India, the Delhi Jazz Festival, in 2011. Jazz and Indian classical music share numerous similarities, especially the art of improvisation.

Several noted Indian classical musicians and Western jazz musicians began collaborating in the 1940s, leading to the development of a new genre of music called Indo-Jazz.