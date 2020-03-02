A carnival of art

Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage, a social enterprise and 'I Am Kolkata' a social development and CSR wing of Merlin Group collaborated to present 'Chitropot'– an art carnival at Nazrul Tirtha, Newtown on March 1.



Debasish Sen, Chairman & Managing Director, HIDCO inaugurated Chitrapot along with Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group and founder of 'I Am Kolkata'.

Addressing the event Debasish Sen said, "The exhibition is of high quality and I appreciate the artisans from Bangladesh and the organisers for gifting such art carnival."

Commenting on the

initiative, Saket Mohta, Founder, 'I Am Kolkata', said, "We at 'I Am Kolkata' are committed to provide a platform to the artisans and sculptors to manifest their art and imagination on canvass. It is born to contribute to the holistic development of the community at large as part of the corporate citizenship programme. To bring fruition to our vision, we aim to undertake activities that range from sustainable development to promotion of art and culture to women empowerment and child welfare."

The fourth edition of

Chitrapot involves eminent artisans from Bangladesh and West Bengal and will go on till March 5.

It is an effort to create a bridge to open the global market for Bengal's artisans and highlight the art forms of unified Bengal. This unique endeavour will definitely expose our indigenous talents to the World. Chitropot offers new artistic interventions and observations of the fragile world through cultural exchange of different countries. The art is unnatural science, exploits scientific narrative, practices and aesthetics, humorous and irreverent.

Fourteen eminent artisans from Bangladesh are coming to exhibit their art forms also ten renowned artisans from Biswabharati are also coming with their unique art forms. Dr Subimalendu Bikash Sinha, Debashish Ghosh and Sumon Kanti Shome are also participating as guest artists.

Bringing together the art forms of India and Bangladesh through multigenerational group of artisans, film makers and writers, the exhibition depicts the anomaly in which the human kind is being eclipsed and the new born

ecological system struggles to find a precarious balance.