A carnival of art
Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage, a social enterprise and 'I Am Kolkata' a social development and CSR wing of Merlin Group collaborated to present 'Chitropot'– an art carnival at Nazrul Tirtha, Newtown on March 1.
Debasish Sen, Chairman & Managing Director, HIDCO inaugurated Chitrapot along with Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group and founder of 'I Am Kolkata'.
Addressing the event Debasish Sen said, "The exhibition is of high quality and I appreciate the artisans from Bangladesh and the organisers for gifting such art carnival."
Commenting on the
initiative, Saket Mohta, Founder, 'I Am Kolkata', said, "We at 'I Am Kolkata' are committed to provide a platform to the artisans and sculptors to manifest their art and imagination on canvass. It is born to contribute to the holistic development of the community at large as part of the corporate citizenship programme. To bring fruition to our vision, we aim to undertake activities that range from sustainable development to promotion of art and culture to women empowerment and child welfare."
The fourth edition of
Chitrapot involves eminent artisans from Bangladesh and West Bengal and will go on till March 5.
It is an effort to create a bridge to open the global market for Bengal's artisans and highlight the art forms of unified Bengal. This unique endeavour will definitely expose our indigenous talents to the World. Chitropot offers new artistic interventions and observations of the fragile world through cultural exchange of different countries. The art is unnatural science, exploits scientific narrative, practices and aesthetics, humorous and irreverent.
Fourteen eminent artisans from Bangladesh are coming to exhibit their art forms also ten renowned artisans from Biswabharati are also coming with their unique art forms. Dr Subimalendu Bikash Sinha, Debashish Ghosh and Sumon Kanti Shome are also participating as guest artists.
Bringing together the art forms of India and Bangladesh through multigenerational group of artisans, film makers and writers, the exhibition depicts the anomaly in which the human kind is being eclipsed and the new born
ecological system struggles to find a precarious balance.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
India's manufacturing activity eases marginally in Feb: PMI2 March 2020 5:18 PM GMT
LTRO: RBI receives Rs 1.71L cr2 March 2020 5:18 PM GMT
6.35 cr ITRs e-filed till mid-Feb this fiscal2 March 2020 5:17 PM GMT
Around Rs 10.52 lakh cr of corporate debt at risk of2 March 2020 5:16 PM GMT
Centre allows onion exports from Mar 15, MEP removed2 March 2020 5:15 PM GMT