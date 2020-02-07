A book dedicated to bravehearts fighting cancer

Author Ruby Ahluwalia, recently, launched the book 'Fragrance Of A Wild Soul', a story of self exploration – which led her to answers that lay in patterns of human behavior. The book reading event was held at Mumbai amongst a literary and passionate gathering.



Ruby Ahluwalia, a bureaucrat with a wandering, adventurous spirit, had it all – a successful career, a happy family and a creative and analytical mind. A pro multitasker, she was juggling her time and energies to be a super professional and a super mom, wife and daughter.

Little did she realize that in this process, she was becoming a 'below average her'. Just when she realized that she was almost losing the ground beneath her feet, she had a knock on her door – a knock that toppled her life upside down on full velocity and changed the course of her life. She was diagnosed with cancer.

"I have bared my soul to showcase my vulnerabilities in this book. It is in vulnerabilities that our strength lies. Through my story, discover your," said Ruby at the formal worldwide launch held at Mumbai on World Cancer Day.

"We all have our own cancers, even if they may not have become tumors as yet. How can we heal ourselves and come out of our self-created pits and discover our infinite potential is the purpose of telling this story" added Ruby.