A beautiful amalgamation of kathak and poetry

AAMAD Kathak Dance Center is organising 'Rang-E-Sukhan', a Kathak dance production, which will highlight shades of poetry. The event will be held on January 15, 2020, at Shri Ram Centre Auditorium, from 5.45 pm onwards.



Rang-e-Sukhan is a Kathak dance production to be presented by more than 100 artistes of Aamad Dance Centre and disciples of Guru Rani Khanam. This event will highlight the shades of poetry that are mystical and romantic and both the forms will be expressed through the enigmatic Kathak dance. The performances will be based on Persian, classical Urdu that includes the verses of Amir Khusarow, Wajid Ali Shah, Daag etc. and their masterful amalgamation of Indian and Persian culture, also known as 'Ganga–Jamuni Tehzeeb, which is very much relevant in today's era.

Besides the young dancers, Guru Rani Khanam will also present her solo Kathak piece to enlighten the evening with her magical movements.

Rani Khanam, who has choreographed all the performances, is one of the most renowned Kathak dancers. Not just this, she is also an empanelled artist in 'outstanding category' of the Indian Council for Culture Relations and the Director of Aamad.

Talking about Rang-E-Sukhan, Guru Rani Khanam said, "The objective of the festival is to highlight the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. This tehzeeb is a product of centuries of interaction, exchange and accommodation between Hindu, Muslim.