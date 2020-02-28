93% increase in Indian student visa

According to the latest UK Immigration Statistics published on February 27, over 37,500 Indian students have received a Tier 4 (study) visa in 2019 – which is a 93 per cent increase from the previous year. This represents the largest number of visas issued to Indian students over the last eight years and continues the strong upward trend in student visa numbers since 2016. Indians are currently the fastest growing nationality for student visas.



Indian nationals have also received over 57,000 Tier 2 skilled work visas last year, accounting for over 50% of all skilled work visas granted globally.

The UK continues to be a popular destination as more than 5,15,000 Indian nationals received visit visas last year – an 8% increase compared to the previous year. In 2019, 95% of Indian nationals who applied for a UK visa were successful, an increase of 5% on the previous year.

Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said:,"This phenomenal increase in student visa numbers is testament both to the UK's world leading education system and to the exceptional talents of Indian students."

Barbara Wickham, Director India, British Council, said, "It is exciting to see so many Indian students trusting the UK as the destination for their education."

These statistics follow a series of visa policy announcements by the UK, including the establishment of a new Graduate route (allowing eligible students to stay in the UK for two years post study) and the introduction of a new points-based immigration system. Graduates will also be able to switch into skilled work once they find a suitable job. It will be introduced from the summer of 2021.