85,000 museum artifacts in jeopardy after fire in New York
Some 85,000 artifacts from the Museum of Chinese in America are in jeopardy after a fire struck a Chinatown building in New York City (NYC).
The fire on Thursday night struck a building at 70 Mulberry Street that housed the historic and artistic items the museum had carefully preserved and protected for 40 years, the museum said.
Museum officials said that one hundred percent of the museum's collection, other than what is on view, was stored at the place and all of them could be destroyed, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Edward Cheng, director of external relations at the museum, said that the situation is fluid minute by minute but "the outpouring of support from the NYC administration, museums, conservators and the community have been very encouraging."
The museum has set up a web page to receive donations, with more than $33,000 received in less than 24 hours.
