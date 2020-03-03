61 years of celebrating Art

The Lalit Kala Akademi – the National Academy of Art is organising the 61st National Exhibition of Art and National Kala Mela in the New Delhi.



The exhibition will be inaugurated on March 4 in the presence of Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of Culture, Government of India as a chief guest and Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi as a guest of honour.

Dr Uttam Pacharne, chairman of The Lalit Kala Akademi will also be present at the event.

The inauguration ceremony will be

followed by cultural performances. The 61st National Exhibition of Art will be on display till March 22 at Lalit Kala Akademi Art Gallery, while National Kala Mela will continue till March 9 at Rabindra Bhavan Lawns, New Delhi.

The exhibition will be open for public from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm every day