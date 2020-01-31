60% millennials feel anxious about unread emails

More than 60 per cent millennials in India feel anxious when they see unread emails in their inbox, reveals a survey.

The survey was conducted with over 600 millennials in India to understand their work email behavior patterns.

Millennials across the globe today are increasingly getting hooked on to the practice of keeping their inbox empty/near-empty at all times – popularly known as 'Inbox Zero.'

The survey also revealed that as many as two in five millennials get extremely uncomfortable if they haven't been able to check their work email for three-four hours at a stretch.

When asked about the first app that they check on their phone upon waking up, 59 per cent chose WhatsApp, 29 per cent mentioned social media apps such as Instagram and Facebook, and only 9 per cent said emails.

The findings also reveal some interesting insights on how emails affect employee productivity.

As many as 63 per cent millennials agreed that long emails hampered their workplace productivity, and that they preferred them to be shorter and 'to the point'. Another 60 per cent interestingly said that emails can be a good substitute for workplace meetings.