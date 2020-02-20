5 alternatives to cope up with work stress

Is the appraisal time stressing you out? Are you trying hard to balance their personal and professional life? The piling up of deadlines and the zeal to excel at work has brought in extreme work load on their shoulders.

Here is a list of some easy to pocket herbs and natural products which young professionals can indulge into to recover from stress and anxiety.

Shilajit

Shilajit is a commonly used ayurvedic medicine which is an effective and safe supplement that can have a positive effect on your overall health and well-being. Not just an aphrodisiac, Shilajit in its pure form has more medicinal and wellness benefits than one can imagine. It is a must try for young working professionals who are either suffering from work related stress and anxiety or are fighting depression. Products like this will help you to unearth a calmer, stronger and happier version of yourself .

2. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an ancient medicinal herb classified as an "Adaptogen", meaning it can help your body manage stress. A must herb for all young professionals who are under severe work stress, it blocks the stress pathway in the brain by regulating chemical signalling in the nervous system. Several human studies have already shown that it can reduce symptoms in people with stress and anxiety disorders. Using Ashwagandha can do wonders across all age groups (for both men and women) and health problems, particularly mental health.

3. Peppermint Tea

Peppermint is an important part of most of our lives; from giving our upset stomach some relief to providing our drinks a refreshing taste and aroma but many are unaware of its calmative properties that can leave you relaxed, release your stress and mental pressure. Infact, when it comes to relieving stress and anxiety, peppermint tea is one of the best allies. The menthol present in the herb is known to be a muscle relaxant and is antispasmodic in nature, helping you relax amidst mental stress.

4. Plant Based Products

Plant-based products have always been a significant element in the food and nutrition sector. With increasing awareness, working professionals are also opting for these products as it contains Protein, Multivitamins & Ayurvedic herbs. OZiva's Protein & Herbs is specially for women to meet their dietary needs and help them cope up with the stress.

5. Essential Oil

Aromatherapy is one of the complementary therapies which use essential oils as the major therapeutic agents to treat several health and wellness issues. The subtle essence has an effect on the body's chemical and energy systems thus making it a natural remedy to relieve anxiety and stress. Some essential oils such as Lavender oil, Jasmine, Rose, Bergamot can help you to relieve your symptoms of anxiety.