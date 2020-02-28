33rd Garden Tourism Festival: Making every green space count

Commencing the three-day extravaganza to celebrate the vibrant hues of Mother Nature, the 33rd Garden Tourism



Festival has been organised by Delhi Tourism in association with Government of Delhi. The festival was inaugurated by Manisha Saxena, Secretary (Tourism), Government of Delhi on February 28.

As a part of the inaugural ceremony Secretary (Tourism) also planted a sapling of mesua ferrea, commonly known as Nag Kesar. The inaugural event was also graced by Kartar Singh Tanwar, MLA, Sanjay Goel, MD & CEO, DTTDC and D Varma, General Manager, DTTDC.

Catering to the objective of creating awareness about the environment the festival will continue to showcase the rich floriculture of Delhi and displays on the theme of '#Green Balcony, Green Delhi' from February 28 to March 01. Emphasising on the importance of plants in one's home, the festival brings together various elements that help one create flourishing home gardens.

Sumati Lal, a resident of Malviya Nagar stated, "I remember it was about a decade ago, when I was first made to visit this festival. Since then, I've revisited the Festival, each year."

Sakshi Ajmani, A gardening enthusiast added," I liked the way this year's theme strikes a chord with any and every resident of Delhi. The variety of plants I got to see and purchase here on a budget is priceless."

The first day witnessed a fun-filled Rajasthani folk dance performance, followed by a melodious performance by Sumit Pratap and Band. Kalbeliya performances

coupled with the musical

majesty of Sumit Pratap and Band enthralled the visitors.

A variety of food stalls and several amusement facilities for children were thoroughly enjoyed as well.