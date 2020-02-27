3-day long Ayodhya Parv starts

At a time when the preparations gaining momentum for construction of a grand Ram Temple after the Supreme Court paved way for the same with its recent landmark decision, the national capital is all set to host a mega festival – Ayodhya Parv – to make people experience the real essence of the place that holds immense cultural, historical and intellectual importance in Indian society.



The 3-day festival will bring together many facets of the place believed to be the birthplace and capital of Lord Ram, including food, music, art, folk dance to documentary representing the heritage sites and socio-cultural life of Ayodhya.

The festival will be inaugurated by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, Chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust; eminent Ramayana scholar Vijay Kaushal ji Maharaj,; Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Dattatreya Hosabale, Sah-Sarakaryavaah of the Rashtriya SwayamsewakSangh (RSS) along with Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman, IGNCA.

The festival will also be graced by a host of union ministers and eminent personalities from the filed of politics, art, culture and literature over the 3 days, including Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, and former union ministers Dr Sanjay Paswan, Manoj Sinha.

"Ayodhya plays a pivotal role in the religious, spiritual and cultural history of India not just because it's the birthplace of Lord Rama but also because of its rich past which saw many legendary Kings of Ikshvaku dynasty of which Lord Ram was one of the descendants, as well as for being the place which was the abode for many great sages of our country. Through this festival we wish to present a glimpse of that Grand Ayodhya to the people and highlight its role and relevance in the evolution of Indian civilisation," said Lallu Singh, Member of Parliament from Ayodhya and also the key force behind this initiative.

He added that if one wants to know more about India then one should first know the culture of Ayodhya as it is an integral part in the cultural, intellectual history of our country. Through the representation of food, music and art of the town, we want to make a lasting impression in people's mind, which is much beyond the political, or religious issues Ayodhya was once associated with.

The festival will host Sita Rasoi, the representation of a site at the Ram Janma Bhoomi complex believed to be the kitchen used by Goddess Sita. The Sita Rasoi will offer various authentic food belonging to the region and the city of Ayodhya along with a series of performances from noted artists including that of folk and classical singer Malini Awasthi, Kathak dancer Anu Sinha and presentations from Awadhi folk dancers and singers.

The event will also host a series of seminars and discussions on various aspects of Ayodhya and its relevance including a discourse on 'Ramrajya' philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and a inter-college debate by the students.