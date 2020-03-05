181th COA meeting

The 181th COA Committee meeting of CEPC discussed issues for organisation of ICE in details from March 28-31 in New Delhi. Chairman CEPC also discussed the issue with Development Commissioner (H) in a meeting on March 4. All COA Member gave their views on the issue. After discussion, Committee authorised the Chairman CEPC to assess the situations on March 11, 2020 and declare the decision on March 12, keeping in view overall interest of the Industry