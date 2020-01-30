100 years of shaping careers

The George Telegraph Training Institute has been shaping careers for 100 years using well-defined more than 80 vocational courses for aspirants across different strata of society – from the grassroots to the well-heeled. The group commenced its operations in 1920 and since then it has been working for empowerment of youth. The occasion witnessed the unveiling of the centenary celebration logo in the esteemed presence of Purnendu Bose, Minister-in-Charge, Department of Technical Education and Training and Skill Development, Government of West Bengal along with Gora Dutta, Principal, The George Telegraph Training Institute, Subrata Dutta, Director, The George Telegraph Group, Subrata Banerjee, Chairman Technical Council, Government of West Bengal and Subhodip Ghosh, Director General, The Bengal Chamber.



The institute offers the most comprehensive range of training programmes in the fields of Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Commercial Practice, Communicative Studies, Computer Software and Hardware, Beauty and Wellness, Paramedical Science, Data Science and Film and Television Studies through a network of centers in Eastern India.

Speaking on the occasion, Purnendu Bose, Minister-in-Charge, Department of Technical Education & Training & Skill Development, Government of West Bengal said, "I am glad to know that GTTI is celebrating its 100 years and as part of the centenary year, GTTI is organising a year-long celebration. The 100 years journey of an institution such as the GTTI needs a special mention in the education landscape of India. On this occasion, I once again congratulate the entire team of GTTI for their achievement of completing a century."

Speaking on the occasion, Subrata Dutta, Director, The George Telegraph Group said, "At the George Telegraph Group our mission is to help lift the quality of life by finding every aspirant a career and consequently cater to the growth of the industry. With 100 years of legacy in technical and vocational training our placement records have excelled all across eastern India. We believe achieving the national goal of "Job for All."

The George Telegraph Institute is very well connected with the eminent industries and corporate houses through its Public Relations department. This Department includes the Corporate Communications Cell and the Placement Cell. The Corporate Communication Cell maintains a close liaison with various industries to facilitate placement of our students after completion of their courses. This cell also arranges hands on trainings for the students in different industries to make them job ready candidates as per industry standards.