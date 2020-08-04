COVID-19 ON CKD: FROM LOCKDOWN TO UNLOCK

As India is gearing up to enter into the unlock phases, corona virus infection amongst the CKD & Dialysis patients are one of the most common adverse events in delivery of care and a major public health problem with an impact on morbidity and mortality. These infections will be more in CKD-dialysis and transplant-patients with suppressed immunity during the early phases of unlock. We have here few eminent nephrologists and volunteers to share their valuable suggestions on prevention and cure of infection and the possible complications for the CKD patients during the lockdown to unlock phase. These guidelines are suitable for all those who are providing healthcare services, especially those who are delivering tertiary care and also the patients and their families too. The guidelines will help in setting standards for controlling the infections and will be found useful by all the stakeholders.



