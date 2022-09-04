'Rabir Ghar' presents 'Sobar Ami Chhatra'

Rabir Ghar, a well-established music institution that aims to connect people with 'Rabindra Sangeet', has grown into a hub where the mind meets culture.

On the auspicious occasion of Teachers' Day, 'Rabir Ghar' has presented a beautiful song 'Sobar Ami Chhatra', which is also a famous poem penned by the renowned children's literature writer, Sunirmal Basu.

The song is composed by none other than the distinguished singer Santanu Raychowdhury and has been sung by the artists of the 'Rabir Ghar'.

Song lovers and listeners may tune into 'YouTube' to listen to the song beautifully crooned by Santanu along with the young artists of 'Rabir Ghar'.