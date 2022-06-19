Zoya Akhtar wraps Ooty schedule of Netflix's 'The Archies'
Mumbai: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has completed the Ooty schedule of her upcoming "The Archies" movie set at Netflix.
The live-action musical marks the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is also making a foray into the film industry with the project.
Akhtar, who is also producing the film along with Reema Kagti via their Tiger Baby banner, took to Instagram to announce the schedule wrap.
"It's a sign #schedulewrap #thankyouooty," the filmmaker wrote.
Khushi Kapoor shared a collage of photographs from the sets to celebrate the schedule wrap.
Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the 1960s-set film, a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.
The other four actors set to star in the film are Super 30 fame Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
SC to hear plea of conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking transfer to...19 Jun 2022 7:04 AM GMT
Mehbooba says ban on schools run by Jamaat affiliate 'another form of...19 Jun 2022 7:02 AM GMT
Is this MGNREGA-like step for educated youth or 'hidden agenda' of...19 Jun 2022 6:49 AM GMT
Zoya Akhtar wraps Ooty schedule of Netflix's 'The Archies'19 Jun 2022 6:00 AM GMT
SonyLIV unveils its slate of originals19 Jun 2022 5:58 AM GMT