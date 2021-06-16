Zoe to direct thriller film 'Pussy Island'

Los Angeles: 'Big Little Lies' star Zoe Kravitz will make her feature directorial debut with 'Pussy Island', which has 'Magic Mike' star Channing Tatum on board as one of the leads.

Kravitz, who got writing and producing experience on 'High Fidelity', co-wrote the genre thriller with E T Feigenbaum.

"There is absolutely a thriller element to the film, but it has comedy, drama and real heart. At heart though, it is a genre thriller. I started writing this story in 2017. As a woman in general and a woman in this industry, I have experienced some pretty wild behavior from the opposite sex," said Zoe.

She added, "The title was kind of a joke at first due to this place where people would go, bring women, party and hang out. The story evolved into something else, but the title wound up having multiple meanings. It alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics."

'Pussy Island' follows Frida, a young and clever Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize - philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King, played by Tatum.

"When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King's inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there is more to this island than meets the eye. Something she cannot quite put her finger on. Something terrifying," read the official synopsis of the film.

On being offered the film, Tatum revealed, "This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say - wait, why are you thinking about me for this?"

"No one gives me a chance to play a role like this. Everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing. It was scary and liberating and yet just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up and say the wrong things," he added.

Kravitz and Tatum will also produce the film along with Bruce Cohen and Tiffany Persons.