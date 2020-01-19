Zoe plans to bring 'strong femininity' to Catwoman
Zoe will portray Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in the movie The Batman
Los Angeles: Actor Zoe Kravitz says she intends to channel the strong feminine traits of iconic DC character Catwoman in her portrayal for the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman.
Kravitz, best known for films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will portray Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in the movie which will see Robert Pattinson making his debut as Bruce Wayne aka Batman.
Talking to Variety on the sidelines of Television Critics Association's winter press tour, the 31-year-old actor said looks up to Michelle Pfeiffer, who portrayed character in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, for inspiration.
"I think Catwoman is an iconic character. I was never into a lot of comic books, but that world was always really intriguing to me. And then of course Michelle Pfeiffer her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic," Kravitz said.
"I think femininity represents power, and I think it's a different kind of power than masculine power. That's something that's really interesting about Batman and Catwoman.
"I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents very feminine power, slightly more complicated, and softer, too. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous," Kravitz said.
