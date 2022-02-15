Zoe Kravitz reveals how she aced 'The Batman' audition

Zoe Kravitz recently spoke to 'Elle UK' and opened up about her role in 'The Batman' alongside Robert Pattinson.

In the candid chat, Zoe recalled thinking "OK, do not get excited," when she was presented with the opportunity back in 2019.

She further explained: "One thing I have had to learn from an early age is when you get attached it is hard and most of the time you do not get the part. So, my instinct is always to say, 'It is not mine'."

Looking back at her audition, Kravitz shared: "They gave me a motorcycle helmet and said, 'Walk in, take it off and start the scene.' I was like, 'This is how I do not get the part. I do not get the part because the helmet gets stuck on my head and I do not look cool. I will get my lines, but I will mess up this helmet moment'."

Not long after her audition, 'Batman' director, Matt Reeves said: "You are her."

When Zoe got the role, previously essayed by stellar performers like Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway, she was bombarded with congratulatory messages.

Kravitz recalled: "The fandom is wild. When the announcement came out, I got more phone calls than I had gotten on any birthday."

Apart from acting, the role took much more out of her, Zoe recalled working out for three hours after having eight-hour days on set.

Zoe said: "Obviously, you want to look good in a catsuit, but I wanted it to be realistic that I'm able to do anything in this film. So, I had to be strong. I got stronger than I have ever been. That felt good, to see what I was capable of. I felt confident and I could do some cool shots."