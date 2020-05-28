Zoa Morani donates plasma the second time for COVID-19 treatment
Mumbai: Producer Karim Morani's daughter, actress Zoa Morani, has donated her plasma for the second time for COVID-19 research and treatment at Mumbai's Nair Hospital today.
Earlier this month, Zoa, a COVID-19 survivor, had donated her blood for plasmatherapy trials for COVID-19 treatment at the same hospital.
On Tuesday evening, she tweeted a photograph of herself from the hospital and shared that the last time it helped get a patient out of the intensive care unit.
"Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU, Note from my Doctor "hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood, u may be able to help someone" #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy," she wrote.
Zoa, her sister Shaza and their father Karim Morani, have been among the earliest reported COVID-19 cases in Bollywood.
