Zoa Morani donates plasma the second time for COVID-19 treatment

Mumbai: Producer Karim Morani's daughter, actress Zoa Morani, has donated her plasma for the second time for COVID-19 research and treatment at Mumbai's Nair Hospital today.



Earlier this month, Zoa, a COVID-19 survivor, had donated her blood for plasmatherapy trials for COVID-19 treatment at the same hospital.

On Tuesday evening, she tweeted a photograph of herself from the hospital and shared that the last time it helped get a patient out of the intensive care unit.

"Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU, Note from my Doctor "hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood, u may be able to help someone" #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy," she wrote.

Zoa, her sister Shaza and their father Karim Morani, have been among the earliest reported COVID-19 cases in Bollywood.