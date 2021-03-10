Zeenat rejoices with a thankful speech

On March 10, Bollywood veteran actor Zeenat Aman completed 50 years in the Indian film industry. She celebrated the special occasion with the cast and crew of her upcoming film 'Margaon - The Closed File'.

A video was shared online, in which Zeenat could be seen giving a short speech as she thanked all those who had gathered there to celebrate with her. Kept on a table in front was a cake with candles on it. As she blew the candles and cut the cake, everybody sang 'Laila Main Laila', the hit song picturised on her from her film 'Qurbani' (1980).

The new film will star Pallavi Joshi, Kitu Gidwani, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Parvin Dastur, Bharat Dabholkar, Liliput and American-Indian actor Rachel White.

Reportedly, the celebration took place on the sets of her film in the palace of Chota Udaipur, a royal household in Gujarat. The Maharani and Maharaja also graced the occasion. Zeenat plays a character named Sylvia in the film, which is being directed by Kapil Kaustubh Sharma.