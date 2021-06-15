'ZEE5' teams up with 'TVF' to stream upcoming originals

'The Viral Fever' (TVF) originals and upcoming seasons of its popular titles like 'Pitchers', 'Tripling', 'Humorously Yours', 'Engineering Girls' and 'The Aam Aadmi Family' will stream on 'ZEE5' as part of a partnership announced by the streaming giants on June 14.

While the original 'TVF' shows and upcoming seasons of its popular shows will be available on ZEE5's 'SVOD' (subscription video-on-demand) platform, existing seasons of shows like 'Permanent Roommates', 'Tech Conversations with Dad', 'Awkward Conversations', 'PA-Gals', 'Inmates', 'Weekends', 'The Insiders' and 'Zeroes' will be available on the streaming giant's 'AVOD' (advertising video-on-demand) platform.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, 'ZEE5 India', said that their partnership with 'TVF' was the obvious step in the direction of their new agenda 'Entertainment Inclusion'.

"Over 60% of our audience comes from Hindi-speaking markets and 'TVF' caters perfectly to that group. Being a customer-obsessed platform, we are delighted to bring these much-loved and iconic 'TVF' shows to our platform to further enhance our extensive library of purposeful, multilingual and diverse titles," he said.

'TVF' founder Arunabh Kumar said that the tie-up would allow it to access a wider audience.

"We are always trying to push the boundaries with our characters and stories and we are confident that with the power of the 'ZEE5' platform, our teams and stories will win the hearts of millions of new viewers across the country and the world over. With this collaboration, we are looking forward to creating real magic by not just bringing the best of 'TVF' on the platform but also creating memorable new seasons and shows that our viewers and fans can thoroughly enjoy," said Kumar.